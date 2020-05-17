Go to James Lee's profile
@picsbyjameslee
Download free
black and white polka dot print textile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Cozumel, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Published on Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the Unsplash License

35mm film negative shot with digital SLR and recolored.

Related collections

MINNIE LANE
1,270 photos · Curated by Miller Bowron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
weather
Scuba and Sealife
41 photos · Curated by Michael Alvarez
sealife
scuba
Animals Images & Pictures
Diving Photos
32 photos · Curated by Kaiumati Roche
diving
Sports Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking