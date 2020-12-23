Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jessica Fadel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 23, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
icing
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
creme
cream
biscuit
cookie
beige
HD Fire Wallpapers
flame
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Noël - Christmas holiday - winter
910 photos
· Curated by Skön Communication
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
Christmas In The Air
330 photos
· Curated by Wendy Brooks
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
NEW YEAR
355 photos
· Curated by Ksen T
HD New Year Wallpapers
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers