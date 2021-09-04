Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mona Hamm
@moniha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bavaria, Germany
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bavaria
germany
autumn nature
vineyard
grapes on vine
harvest
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
grapes
vine
outdoors
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
InSHAPE
739 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building
Collection #158: Product Hunt
71 photos
· Curated by Product Hunt
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Backgrounds
SNEAKERS 👟
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sneaker
shoe
footwear