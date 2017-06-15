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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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iced lake under clouded sky
Golden ice
A map marker
Einsiedeln, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
light
switzerland
gold
grey
lake
boat
ice
hill
houses
alps
frozen
road
plant
mountain range
outdoors
glacier
plateau
fir
HD Wallpapers
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