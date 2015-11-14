Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Gian-Reto Tarnutzer
reto_gian
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Wallpapers
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
iceberg on body of water
Blue ice on a lake
A map marker
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
sea
snow
cloud
grey
lake
iceland
ice
iceberg
glacier
cloudy
frozen
snowy
frozen lake
freeze
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20