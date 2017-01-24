Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦
priscilladupreez
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
ice pieces on focus photography
Frozen Lake
A map marker
Nordegg, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
snow
purple
lake
canada
ice
cool
cold
frozen
icy
chilly
iceberg
outdoors
glacier
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20