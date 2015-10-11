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Jeremy Goldberg
jeremy
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ice on black rocks under white clouds and blue sky
Ice cap beach
A map marker
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
snow
grey
iceland
ice
rock
stone
scenic
iceberg
glacier
shoreline
pebble
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