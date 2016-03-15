Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jared Erondu
erondu
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
ice-covered landform near body of water
Waterfalls at snowy mountain
A map marker
Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-RX1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
mountains
snow
waterfall
river
grey
lake
ice
rock
fog
flow
mountain peak
glacier
peak
flowing river
flowing
iceland
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20