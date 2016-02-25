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Andy Mai
veroz
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ice blocks on black stone fragment
Ice on black beach
A map marker
Jökulsárlón Iceberg Lagoon, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
winter
white
grey
ice
iceberg
crystal
cold
coast
glacier
frozen
shore
ocean view
pebbles
pebble
sea shore
freezing
iceland
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