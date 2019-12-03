Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arto Kojo
@ako9
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lapland, Finland
Published
on
December 3, 2019
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., TG-810
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wilderness Lake at Vätsäri
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lapland
finland
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
land
boat
transportation
vehicle
lake
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
promontory
shoreline
fir
abies
vegetation
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Colours
28 photos · Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
white
330 photos · Curated by Anna
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #65: James Allworth
7 photos · Curated by James Allworth
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers