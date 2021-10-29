Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chris Long
@wclong411
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wolcott, CT, USA
Published
7d
ago
Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wolcott
ct
usa
trail
Nature Images
foliage
HD Autumn Wallpapers
connecticut
bridge
path
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
gravel
dirt road
road
outdoors
vegetation
land
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Cyberpunk City
1,023 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
HD City Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
building
Roads
62 photos
· Curated by laze.life
road
outdoor
freeway
Element
122 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
element
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers