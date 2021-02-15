Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dimitry Zub
@dimitryzub
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
@viktoriia.kudinska
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
accessories
jewelry
accessory
necklace
female
finger
sleeve
Public domain images
Related collections
Bridges
99 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
International Women's Day
186 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Diverse Women
403 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures