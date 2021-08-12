Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tonia Kraakman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Tekapo, New Zealand
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Panasonic, DC-GX9
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
new zealand
lake tekapo
tekapo
Nature Images
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
plant
Mountain Images & Pictures
land
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
wilderness
Landscape Images & Pictures
peak
vegetation
ice
plateau
HD Snow Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Just Married
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
The Colorful Collection
1,266 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Together
235 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
together
couple
Love Images