Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sara Cervera
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 11, 2019
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
plant
Cake Images
creme
cream
icing
Fruits Images & Pictures
strawberry
glass
meal
dish
cocktail
beverage
drink
alcohol
goblet
pottery
Free pictures
Related collections
BERRIES (KETO PALEO LCHF) yummie food pictures
829 photos · Curated by Katrin Gabriela Wertl
berry
Food Images & Pictures
strawberry
Cake-light
22 photos · Curated by Louis Yiu
cake-light
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Desert
83 photos · Curated by Hazel Windrum
Desert Images
Food Images & Pictures
plant