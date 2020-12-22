Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Isaac Martin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 22, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
christmas presents
confectionery
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
cream
dessert
icing
creme
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Christmas Wrapping
27 photos
· Curated by Becky Berriman
wrapping
Christmas Images
gift
Jula
139 photos
· Curated by Quyen Le Gjone
jula
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Christmas
12 photos
· Curated by brad smith
Christmas Images
plant
ornament