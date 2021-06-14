Go to Ashley Piszek's profile
@missswiss
Download free
woman in white tank top smiling
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

People
Philadelphia, PA, USA
Published on Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License

MISS SWISS Makeup Products launched May 1st 2021. Products include Matte Lipstick, Liquid Eyeliner, Mascara, Liquid Eyeshadow, and Lip Gloss. All colors are pigmented and made to last. Products are cruelty free. MISS SWISS is a brand that is all about helping makeup wearers with Glamour on the Go no matter where their travels take them. Pair the new makeup products with our Glamour on the Go Cases so you can easily do your makeup anywhere. They come in five vibrant colors. Mix and match your Makeup Products for your perfect look. Try the Brush Holder too to complete your MISS SWISS collection!

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

philadelphia
pa
usa
miss swiss
beauty shot
makeup campaign
glamour
laugh
Makeup Backgrounds
makeup shoot
eyeliner
mascara
lip gloss
lipstick
beauty shoot
model
Pink Backgrounds
face
People Images & Pictures
human
Free stock photos

Related collections

Face It Beauty
15 photos · Curated by Tracy Dainton
beauty
face
human
People
531 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
People Images & Pictures
accessory
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking