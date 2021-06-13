Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas George Wendt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
fall leaves
autumn leaves
shape
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leaves
cold
colorful
vegetal
flora
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Birds Images
Free images
Related collections
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Messages
584 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word
Photos for Parent Bloggers
242 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
parent
People Images & Pictures
child