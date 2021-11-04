Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilya Panasenko
@ipanasenko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bled, Slovenia
Published
on
November 4, 2021
samsung, SM-G991B
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bled
slovenia
Nature Images
lake
bled lake
bled castle
bled island
land
outdoors
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
coast
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
island
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Milkyway
76 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
milkyway
Star Images
night
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
79 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Plant life
538 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Life Images & Photos
plant
Flower Images