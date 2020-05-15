Go to LucasVphotos's profile
@lucasvart
Download free
yellow flower in tilt shift lens
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Argentina
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A rose is a woody perennial flowering plant of the genus Rosa, in the family Rosaceae, or the flower it bears. There are over three hundred species and thousands of cultivars. They form a group of plants that can be erect shrubs, climbing, or trailing, with stems that are often armed with sharp prickles. Flowers vary in size and shape and are usually large and showy, in colors ranging from white through yellows and reds. Most species are native to Asia, with smaller numbers native to Europe, North America, and northwestern Africa.

Related collections

words
370 photos · Curated by apple s.
word
sign
Light Backgrounds
People
132 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
bright, white + light.
232 photos · Curated by Gospel Express Ministries
Light Backgrounds
bright
HD White Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking