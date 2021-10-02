Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shawn Rain
@shawn_rain
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11d
ago
NEX-5T
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
working
People Images & Pictures
human
construction
handrail
banister
worker
Creative Commons images
Related collections
FIELD WORK
87 photos
· Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos
· Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture
265 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers