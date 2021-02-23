Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Danyu Wang
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
瑞士, 瑞士
Published
on
February 23, 2021
Canon, PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Aletsch glacier
Related tags
瑞士
swiss
glaciers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
HD White Wallpapers
ice
peak
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
Free images
Related collections
Wilds
78 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
wild
outdoor
rock
Atmospheric
286 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Architecture
168 photos
· Curated by Prakash Palaniappan
architecture
building
HD Blue Wallpapers