Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jalome Chirwa
@jalome
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, Jan Smuts Avenue, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South Africa
Published
on
December 4, 2021
DJI, FC7303
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The Great Hall, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
university of the witwatersrand
johannesburg
jan smuts avenue
braamfontein
south africa
african universities
wits
witwatersrand
university
university campus
south african university
south african school
african university
HD Water Wallpapers
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
urban
building
town
office building
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos · Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
the sea
2,173 photos · Curated by S. Jordan
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
underwater