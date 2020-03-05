Go to Pema Gyamtsho's profile
@pgyamtsho
Download free
green mountain under white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Thimphu, Bhutan
Published on Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License

View of Thimphu City, Bhutan

Related collections

Hiking Adventure
51 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
Welcome to the 6ix.
17 photos · Curated by Patrick Tomasso
6ix
toronto
building
Home & Productivity
54 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking