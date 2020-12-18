Go to Libby Penner's profile
Available for hire
Download free
red and blue ribbon on white round plate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Brugge, Belgium
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

brugge
belgium
HD Red Wallpapers
Holiday Backgrounds
bruges
tablescape
Christmas Images
dinner
merry
plaid
candles
cozy
xmas
table
festive
meal
hygge
setting
Winter Images & Pictures
fork
Backgrounds

Related collections

Tablescapes
103 photos · Curated by Anneleven.com
tablescape
Food Images & Pictures
glass
Wedding decorations
66 photos · Curated by Krisztina Tóth-Galambos
wedding decoration
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
dec 24th blog
2 photos · Curated by Tatum Croft
brugge
belgium
HD Red Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking