Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
gerhard crous
@crousg
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
ardeidae
heron
stork
egret
flying
Public domain images
Related collections
#SPACEDchallenge
30 photos
· Curated by Greg Rakozy
spacedchallenge
Space Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wilderness Artifacts
337 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wilderness
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
I Do
82 photos
· Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures