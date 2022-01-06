Go to Yaroslav Kolodiy's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
New York, NY, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Green plant

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
plant
plant background
HQ Background Images
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
araceae
outdoors
vegetation
Public domain images

Related collections

spooky
568 photos · Curated by Bee Felten-Leidel
spooky
Halloween Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Color Palette
360 photos · Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking