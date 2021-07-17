Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Frankie Cordoba
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Leica Camera AG, LEICA M10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Government Center, Miami
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
banister
handrail
staircase
railing
apparel
clothing
Free images
Related collections
Look Down
108 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
sea
drone
Denim for Days
121 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
denim
jeans
HD Grey Wallpapers
Neutrals
52 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant