Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kartabya Aryal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Phewa Lake, Pokhara, Nepal
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
phewa lake
pokhara
nepal
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
blue water
bliss
peace
pond
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoors
ripple
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
Gifting Mood Board
73 photos
· Curated by Cristi Sliter
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Full Smile
15 photos
· Curated by Kerry Snyder
bliss
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
36 days of type
71 photos
· Curated by Matt Coyne
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers