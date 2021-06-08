Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
DAVID TANG
@tang149
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Hasselblad X1D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
hasselblad
plant
pollen
Flower Images
blossom
asteraceae
anther
bud
sprout
aster
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #184: General Assembly
7 photos
· Curated by General Assembly
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant
Family
63 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
human