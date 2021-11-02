Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lisa Baker
@lisabakerwales
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Polaroid, iS2132
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
stepping stones
river crossing
wales
ogmore by sea
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
land
shoreline
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
boat
transportation
vehicle
river
coast
waterfront
pier
dock
port
Backgrounds
Related collections
Maker
113 photos
· Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
The Path
495 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
path
road
Tree Images & Pictures
Colours
661 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images