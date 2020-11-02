Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kai Bossom
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Elgin, Scotland, UK
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Taken October 2019
Related tags
scotland
uk
elgin
wind turbine
wind farm
renewables
renewable energy
engine
motor
machine
turbine
outdoors
Nature Images
transportation
vehicle
aircraft
Airplane Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunlight
Free pictures
Related collections
Clean Energy
292 photos
· Curated by Adam Powers
clean
energy
windmill
Scotland
16 photos
· Curated by Kai Bossom
scotland
uk
outdoor
Renewable Energy
9 photos
· Curated by Henrique SPSana
renewable energy
wind turbine
outdoor