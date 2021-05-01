Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
David George
@dave_george
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stourport-on-Severn, UK
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Snapped at Stourport on Severn on 1/5/2021
Related tags
stourport-on-severn
uk
Flower Images
small white butterfly
butterfly on flower
Butterfly Images
Spring Images & Pictures
Summer Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
Flower Images
small white
plant
pollen
blossom
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
hornet
wasp
andrena
Backgrounds
Related collections
UK Butterflies
2 photos
· Curated by David George
uk
Butterfly Images
Flower Images
Butterflies
37 photos
· Curated by julius osmond
Butterfly Images
insect
invertebrate
Butterfly
157 photos
· Curated by Julie Coppinger
Butterfly Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures