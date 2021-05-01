Go to David George's profile
@dave_george
Download free
black and white butterfly on white flower
black and white butterfly on white flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Stourport-on-Severn, UK
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Snapped at Stourport on Severn on 1/5/2021

Related collections

UK Butterflies
2 photos · Curated by David George
uk
Butterfly Images
Flower Images
Butterflies
37 photos · Curated by julius osmond
Butterfly Images
insect
invertebrate
Butterfly
157 photos · Curated by Julie Coppinger
Butterfly Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking