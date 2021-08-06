Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dam at Paint Creek Lake State Park
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
river
bridge
building
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #8: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sky.
64 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Spirit Animals
92 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers