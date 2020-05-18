Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nick Romero
@nickromero
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Happy Valley, OR, USA
Published
on
May 18, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Old farming equipment
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
happy valley
or
usa
rust
Snake Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
reptile
machine
Free stock photos
Related collections
Glasses
72 photos · Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos · Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Winter Is Coming
191 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor