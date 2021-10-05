Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rafiee Artist
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful girl in nature and posing
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
female
People Images & Pictures
human
vegetation
oak
clothing
apparel
Girls Photos & Images
outdoors
sycamore
Women Images & Pictures
tree trunk
face
Free pictures
Related collections
Workflow
110 photos
· Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office
Sun
57 photos
· Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Collection #100: Khoi Vinh
9 photos
· Curated by Khoi Vinh
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures