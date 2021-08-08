Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
field
paddy field
agriculture
Landscape Images & Pictures
lush
paddy
grow
Mountain Images & Pictures
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
terraces
paddy terraces
indonesia
HD Tropical Wallpapers
island
asia
rice paddies
rice field
bali
rice
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #85: Chris Brogan
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Brogan
building
urban
HD City Wallpapers
family
113 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
Family Images & Photos
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images