Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Carol Lee
@carlee52
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
outdoors
Nature Images
land
plant
vegetation
HD Water Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
wilderness
grove
abies
fir
marsh
bog
swamp
Grass Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
conifer
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #105: Amanda Hesser
9 photos
· Curated by Amanda Hesser
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Beauty / Style
93 photos
· Curated by Caterina Chimenti
style
beauty
People Images & Pictures
Computer
39 photos
· Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office