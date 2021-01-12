Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua Duneebon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
African teen poses for a Portrait.
Related tags
sekondi-takoradi
ghana
teenage
street
Happy Images & Pictures
hunger
african child
africa
child
play
end poverty
apparel
shorts
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Looking Up
92 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
looking up
building
HD City Wallpapers
Blossoms Bloom
231 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images