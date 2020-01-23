Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rowan Heuvel
@insolitus
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rotunda St. John Baptist Church, Xewkija, Malta
Published
on
January 23, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Outside on the rooftop of the church.
Related tags
malta
rotunda st. john baptist church
xewkija
architecture
Brown Backgrounds
sunlight
HD Windows Wallpapers
wall
shadow
warm
HD Brick Wallpapers
church
rooftop
urban
maltese cross
building
clock tower
tower
flooring
floor
Free pictures
Related collections
Morning Prayer
674 photos
· Curated by Sarah Newton
morning
HD Windows Wallpapers
sunlight
others
841 photos
· Curated by Kinga Wiśniewska
other
architecture
building
Malta
79 photos
· Curated by Bee Felten-Leidel
malta
building
architecture