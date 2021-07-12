Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Havana, Cuba
Related tags
plant
vegetation
bush
agavaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
outdoors
Nature Images
Grass Backgrounds
HD Sky Wallpapers
azure sky
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
Still Lifes
351 photos
· Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant
Express It
150 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
sign
word
united state