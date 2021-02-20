Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jody Confer
@jodyconfer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Missouri, USA
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
missouri
usa
snow bird
perched bird
winter wildlife
white-throated sparrow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
sparrow
anthus
Free images
Related collections
love
26 photos
· Curated by Oliver Korb
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Mysterious landscapes
182 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #52: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
rock
outdoor
HD Windows Wallpapers