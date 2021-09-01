Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ceit wonders
@ceitwonders
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
19d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
leaves
HD Autumn Wallpapers
countryside
HD Wallpapers
august
september
rain
raindrops
garden
vegetation
plant
bush
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
woodland
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #140: Jon Contino
9 photos
· Curated by Jon Contino
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Dark Wallpapers
Ocean
38 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Hippie
120 photos
· Curated by Genevieve Nalls
hippie
Flower Images
plant