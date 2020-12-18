Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
FUJIFILM, X100F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
outdoors
garden
arbour
plant
fence
Tree Images & Pictures
picket
Public domain images
Related collections
Glorious Food
237 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant
Contemplative
156 photos · Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
Instrumental
349 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
instrumental
Music Images & Pictures
guitar