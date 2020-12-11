Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hans Isaacson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
United States, United States
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Northern lights glowing across Upper Michigan
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
united states
HD Green Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HD Art Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Colours
8 photos
· Curated by Callum Quinn
colour
HD Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Night Sky
273 photos
· Curated by Áron Varga
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
Textures and backgrounds
83 photos
· Curated by Rochelle Human
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers