Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michael S
@michael_sturgeon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cleveland, TN, USA
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Prom photoshoot. Prior to the prom session in Cleveland.
Related tags
cleveland
tn
usa
couple
shoes
depth of field
formal dress
Love Images
prom
pink shoes
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
overcoat
coat
suit
gown
evening dress
Free pictures
Related collections
Book Reference
104 photos
· Curated by Whale OfATale
Book Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers
Travel Images
liza's stuff
116 photos
· Curated by Abbie
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
High heel
1 photo
· Curated by seonghun Jeong