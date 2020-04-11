Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pritush Munankarmi
@pritush
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Muktinath, Nepal
Published
on
April 11, 2020
SAMSUNG, NX1000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Muktinath, Nepal during Winter
Related tags
muktinath
nepal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
slope
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
glacier
building
housing
Landscape Images & Pictures
countryside
plateau
piste
Sports Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
THE FLAT EARTH SOCIETY
88 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Still Life
190 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Flower Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures