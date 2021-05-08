Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Muhammed Abiodun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Iowa State Capitol, East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA, USA
Published
on
May 8, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
iowa state capitol
east grand avenue
des moines
ia
usa
staircase
spiral
stairs
library
antique
HD Gold Wallpapers
bookshelf
Book Images & Photos
shelf
handrail
banister
Free pictures
Related collections
EM04 - BRONZE PINK RED
96 photos
· Curated by C B
HD Red Wallpapers
bronze
Texture Backgrounds
Books
82 photos
· Curated by Yara Soto
Book Images & Photos
bookshelf
shelf
STAIRCASES
1 photo
· Curated by Ruth Monroe
staircase