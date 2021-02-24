Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lukas Ruzicka
@sodalite
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lednice, Czechia
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lednice
czechia
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Women @ Work
21 photos · Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
Collection #149: Grovemade
9 photos · Curated by Grovemade
grovemade
office
work
Nordic Countries
60 photos · Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor