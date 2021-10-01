Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
potted plant
house plant
plant pot
HD Wood Wallpapers
furniture
tabletop
jar
pottery
vase
hardwood
plywood
accessory
accessories
Backgrounds
Related collections
Color - Neutral Tones
3,524 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
neutral
plant
HD White Wallpapers
Greenery
731 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
greenery
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Boho Home
335 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
boho
home
indoor