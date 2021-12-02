Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Woeger
@woeger
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Saint Charles, MO, USA
Published
on
December 3, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Red poinsettia plant at Christmas.
Related tags
saint charles
mo
usa
plant
poinsettia
red poinsettia
red plant
red leaves
leaves
foliage
Nature Images
christmas plant
holiday plant
Christmas Images
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
Flower Images
blossom
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Earth from Above
1,801 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
above
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Dancers
35 photos
· Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures